More charges for man accused of sexually abusing 5-year-old

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A local elementary school volunteer who was arrested for sexually contacting a kindergartener at a White City school is facing additional charges.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 72-year-old Jerry Duane Lodge was at Lower Table Rock Elementary School when he allegedly “sexually touched” a 5-year-old girl.
Police said Lodge, a Medford resident, was volunteering in the classroom through the Foster Grandparent Program facilitated by Community Volunteer Network, a division of Pacific Retirement Services (PRS). Those who participate in the program are required to pass a criminal background check.
Lodge was arrested on December 8. On December 29, detectives added one new count of first-degree sexual abuse to Lodge’s charges. He remains behind bars at the Jackson County jail.
The sheriff’s office said Lodge has volunteered in classrooms at McLoughlin Middle School and Kids Unlimited during the 2017 calendar year.
According to JSCO, officials with Jackson County School District 9 and PRS are fully cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Detective Jason Penn at 541-770-8925 and refer to case number 17-25514.