Charitable bar crawl kicks off NYE weekend

MEDFORD, Ore.– A local entertainment company is kicking off the New Years Eve weekend with a charitable bar crawl.
The “Crawl 4 A Cause,” put together by Kingsley Entertainment, is set to take participants on a trip to local bars across downtown Medford.
Live music and games will be offered as well as prizes for those who attend the whole event.
Organizers say money raised from this will go to benefit two local organizations, Friends of the Animal Shelter and Maslow Project.
“We’re gonna have some Fireball swag and some Tito swag that we’re giving away to all the people that are coming out to play,” said Jared Davidson, owner of Kingsley Entertainment. “And have a good time, buy some drinks, have a great night and do something for the community.”
Non-perishable food donations will also be taken throughout the night that can help give people a better chance of winning prizes.
The event starts at 8 p.m at Habanero’s Mexican Restaurant. For more info visit the link here.
