Charitable Foundation gives to families in need

Medford, Ore. — Families in need in Jackson County are receiving food and several gifts for the holidays.

Medford Earth Angels is a charitable foundation within John L. Scott.

This year, they’re giving out 2 boxes of food per family and 2 wrapped gifts for each child.

“It’s a special feeling to be able to help others and be able to make a difference. It’s something we like to expose our children to. At an early age they get to see the rewards of helping others when you’re able,” Trevor Bushey said.

The families that get picked are different each year.

The 47 families this year were chosen through word from local churches, the YMCA and the agents themselves.

Earth Angels board member Trevor Bushey says every year the families are very thankful.

If you want to find out more about the foundation, you can visit medfordearthangels.com.

