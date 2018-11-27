Charities asking for donations for Giving Tuesday

MEDFORD, Ore. — Cyber Monday is winding down, but if giving is more your style… it’s going to be Giving Tuesday!
It’s a way for charitable organizations to generate funding this holiday season.
Local non-profits say your holiday donations are crucial to operations year-round.
The Children’s Advocacy Center in Medford is one of those charities providing critical services for children who’ve been abused.
Executive Director, Tammi Pitzen, says the money they’re hoping to raise this year will go towards supporting abused kids and their recovery.
“I think it’s a great way to support your community and to support your community organizations because it all goes here in the valley to help make this community stronger and healthier,” said Pitzen.
The non-profit’s hoping to raise $5,000 this holiday season.
