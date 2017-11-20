Charles Manson dead at 83

(NBC News) – Charles Manson, the sinister hippie cult leader who dispatched his followers to commit a series of Hollywood murders in 1969, has died.
He was 83 years old.
Manson was at the center of one of the most notorious mass murders in U.S. History.
He was convicted in 1971 for ordering his followers to kill seven people over two nights in the Hollywood Hills.
The 1969 murders, which included actress Sharon Tate, the pregnant wife of director Roman Polanski, shocked the nation and struck fear in the hearts of the Los Angeles community.
The victims were found bound, shot and stabbed multiple times with the words ‘death to pigs’ and ‘helter skelter’ written on the walls in blood.
The investigation led police to Manson, where they discovered a cult of followers living on an abandoned movie set and ranch in the desert outside of Los Angeles.
Manson was eventually convicted and sentenced to death, but eventually got life in prison after the California Supreme Court temporarily abolished the death penalty.
Read mroe: http://nbcnews.to/2jHGYlC