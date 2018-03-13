Charter bus carrying Texas students crashes in Alabama

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. – A tour bus full of teens heading home from Disney World crashed into a ravine near an Alabama highway Tuesday morning. The bus driver was killed and injured passengers were sent to various hospitals.
NBC News reports the crash happened on Interstate 10 about 20 miles east of Mobile at 5:30 a.m. local time.
The chartered bus was one of two chartered transporting teens on a Channelview High School trip back to Houston, Texas.
The bus driver was confirmed to be under the employment of a Houston-based charter company.
The incident is under investigation.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “I pray for a speedy recovery for all those injured, and I am especially grateful for the heroic actions of the Alabama first responders that undoubtedly helped save lives today.”