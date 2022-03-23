Charter Communications doubles ‘starting internet speeds’ in southwest Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – Charter Communications recently put a cap on the internet provider’s effort to double starting speed across the company’s entire 41-state market, ending with the Medford-Klamath Falls area.

On March 23, Charter said its flagship Spectrum Internet service is now 200 Mbps in the area it serves in southwest Oregon, joining nearly three million homes across the country.

Carl Leuschner, Senior Vice President, Internet & Voice Products at Charter, said, “We are doubling starting speeds available to millions of additional homes, providing even more speed for streaming, remote work, and staying connected with family and friends — with no modem fees, data caps or contracts.”

The faster minimum speeds are reportedly available now to new Spectrum Internet customers and the company will increase speeds for current customers with Spectrum Internet packages in the coming weeks.