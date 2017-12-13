Chase Cota commits to UCLA Bruins over Ducks

MEDFORD, Ore. – South Medford H.S. football player Chase Cota announced he’ll be joining the UCLA Bruins after he graduates.
The wide receiver and son of former NFL and Oregon Ducks safety Chad Cota has been recruited by some of the biggest football powers in the country.
His short list of schools reportedly includes Oregon, USC, UCLA, Alabama, and Notre Dame, among others.
On December 13, Cota announced his commitment to UCLA. This broke years of assumptions the standout player would follow in his father’s footsteps and reveal an Oregon Ducks jersey during the announcement.
“Throughout the whole process, I had an open mind,” Cota told The Oregonian/OregonLive. “I was never against Oregon, but I wanted to see if there was something out there that I enjoyed more. I felt connected to the guys that were already out there and I like Coach [Jimmi] Doughtery.”
Cota added having one of his favorite coaches at UCLS was the icing on the cake. “”I was pretty sure, but with the instability with Coach Mora, I had to think about it. Then, Kelly explained things to me differently – in a good way.”