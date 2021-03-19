Chauvin trial puts Minneapolis on edge

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CNN) — Opening statements in the Derek Chauvin murder trial are quickly approaching.
For many who live in Minneapolis, anxiety looms as the next phase of the trial inches closer.
Almost a year later, the tragedy of George Floyd’s death still looms over the city of Minneapolis.
Jimmy Mills is the owner of J-Klips Barbershop. His business is just a few blocks away from the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, the same precinct Derek Chauvin was dispatched from.
Mills said, when it comes to the trial, the tension is razor-sharp in the Twin Cities. He explained, “If, for any reason, he doesn’t get convicted, I’d hate to see what the ends result is going to be, because you’re not going to peace the people.”
Minneapolis resident Dion McKinney said, “That much money that they gave, was like a payoff and just like, no jail time, just a payment. That would probably be the worst situation.”
30-year-old Ashley Whetstone is aware of the tension the trial has created. She said, “I just know that as a white woman, the one thing that I can do is use my voice and I can stand up and I can stand right next to people that are having those issues and say, ‘I’m with you, I hear you, I see you. I love you.’”
At Sonora Grill, healing starts in the kitchen. Conrado Paredes said he feels confident about keeping his business safe regardless of the outcome of the trial.
The civil unrest last summer left the city with more than 1,500 buildings damaged, with a cost of at least $500 million, according to the city of Minneapolis
Paredes said, “I like the fact that the city is actually preparing for any situation.”
And there are those like mills who think that justice is the only answer for peace
Mills said, “I hope justice is served, I really the man didn’t deserve to die like that. You know, and the world has spoken, I can’t just say, the people of Minnesota or America, this thing is global now.”