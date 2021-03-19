Chauvin trial to proceed with no delay, no location change

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC) — The trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will go on without delay and without a change of venue.
Attorneys for Chauvin, charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, had sought to delay and move the trial due to publicity and a recent $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family.
Judge Peter Cahill denied those requests this Friday morning as jury selection in the trial moves toward a close.
Judge Cahill also delivered a split decision on requests to admit a 2019 arrest and Floyd’s state of mind as evidence, ruling that he will allow certain portions of the arrest video to show Floyd’s medical condition only.
Judge Cahill said, “Mr. Floyd’s emotional behavior, calling out for his mother, all that is not admissible because the emotional behavior and his state of mind is not relevant.”