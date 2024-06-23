Check into the quirky Itty Bitty Inn in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. – If you’re looking for a quirky Oregon Coast trip, check out this geek-chic-inn you can find in North Bend.

At least that’s what they call it on their website and looking at the five theme rooms it seems pretty fitting.

The Itty Bitty Inn boasts budget rooms with the vintage vibe.

There’s something for everyone including at that 70’s room, the Tiki Lounge room, and even the Star Trek Enterprise room. Each room has its own funky details and there’s even a growler station for all to enjoy.

You can make your summer reservation at IttyBittyInn.com

