Cherry Fire covers 63 acres in N. California

HORSE CREEK, Calif. – A wildfire that started in Siskiyou County on June 27 is now 80% contained.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Cherry Fire covered 63 acres near a rock Quarry close to the unincorporated community of Horse Creek in the Klamath National Forest.
An evacuation warning that was issued for Cherry Road, Horse Creek Road up to Middle Creek Road has been lifted as crews work to make progress securing and mopping up the fire line.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.