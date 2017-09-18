Chetco Bar Fire evacuation notices lifted in Curry County

Gold Beach, Ore. – All evacuation orders issued in Curry County due to the Chetco Bar Fire have been lifted, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.
Level 2 (get set) evacuation notices are still in effect for some residents in Josephine County along the Illinois River, according to the latest evacuation map.
Sheriff John Ward wrote, “It has been one month today since we started the evacuations of our residents due to the Chetco Bar Fire. It is with great pleasure that I make this notification.”
The sheriff provided the following media release updating his county’s evacuation status:
MEDIA ADVISORY
12:00 pm, September 18, 2017 The Curry County Sheriff’s Office, working in cooperation with local fire departments, law enforcement agencies, and the Chetco Bar Unified Command withdrew all previous Evacuation Orders, effective 12:00 pm, September 18, 2017.
As of now all areas affected by the Chetco Bar Fire are no longer under any Evacuation Order. Residents should stay informed and be ready to take action, if conditions change. Residents can bring animals and livestock back into the community. At this time the Chetco Bar Fire poses no immediate threat to community, life, property, or livestock.
Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 Evacuation Area Information: There are no Evacuation orders in effect for Curry County. Traffic control measures will be maintained on roads entering Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) areas.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office requests that traffic in the affected areas be limited to residents, essential services, and those engaged in fire suppression and fire equipment recovery operations.
Forest Service and BLM Chetco Bar Fire Area Closures remain in effect. There is no entry allowed into the closure area for any purpose. For more information and to view maps detailing the extent of Forest and BLM closures, please visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5385/ For more information contact Chetco Bar Fire Information at (541) 412-8531.