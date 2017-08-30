Chetco Bar Fire spreads to Josephine County

Cave Junction, Ore. – Josephine County firefighters are addressing concerns about the Chetco Bar Fire spreading to their county.
On Wednesday morning, the Illinois Valley Fire District said infrared data shows the east side of the fire has crept into Josephine County approximately 13 miles east of Selma.
According to IVFD, the Oregon Department of Forestry established a “line in the sand” for the fire at an old fire line made to contain the 2002 Biscuit Fire.
“The odds of the fire moving this far east are low, but we have to be prepared,” IVFD representatives wrote. “There is a lot of old Biscuit burn that has minimal vegetation and this will slow forward.”
Firefighters said residents of the Illinois Valley should be prepared to evacuate all year long, especially this fire season.
If the Chetco Bar Fire approaches the Illinois River, IVFD will increase evacuation levels to Level 2 (be set) for nearby residents.
IVFD reminds the public there is no immediate threat to the Illinois Valley, but the situation could change. Residents should be prepared for evacuation.
The U.S. Forest Service said fire activity is expected to increase Wednesday due to a high pressure front moving into the area with the potential for embers to spread up to three-tenths of a mile from the fire.
As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Chetco Fire is estimated 125,271 acres and is 5% contained.
Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in place for certain residents in Curry County. The evacuation areas are constantly being adjusted. You can view the latest information HERE.
