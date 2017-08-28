Chetco Bar Fire update

Rogue River-Sisikyou National Forest, Ore. – Firefighters battling the Chetco Bar Fire are anticipating “extreme fire behavior” due to Monday’s weather patterns, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The USFS said the Chetco Bar Fire has burned an estimated 107,933 acres with 1,662 fire personnel working on suppression efforts.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office has expanded heightened evacuation warnings for some residents around the fire. You can view an interactive map of the evacuation notices HERE.
Firefighters plan to use infrared heat sensing devices to locate hot spots near the fire’s perimeter and construct containment lines.
On Monday, the fire was reportedly five miles northeast of the City of Brookings, where Level 1 (Get ready) evacuation notices have been issued.
You can get the latest fire information here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5385/