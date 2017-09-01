Chetco Bar Fire update

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – Extreme fire behavior is expected for the Chetco Bar Fire burning near Brookings.
In a Friday morning update, the U.S. Forest Service said significant perimeter growth is expected due to weather conditions.
The Chetco Bar Fire continued to grow eastward Thursday into the areas burned during the 2002 Biscuit Fire.
According to the USFS, at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night the Curry County Sheriff’s Office expanded Level 2 (get set) evacuation orders for areas along Winchuck River Road east of, and including, Peavine Ridge Road.
A Red Cross shelter is available for evacuees in Gold Beach at the Curry County Fairgrounds showcase building.
As of 10:00 a.m. on September 1, the lightning-sparked fire is currently 10% contained and estimated at 131,197 acres.
Illinois Valley Fire District Chief Bill Hoke said his department “will continue to stay engaged on the situation on the east side” of the Chetco Bar Fire
He added while there is no imminent risk to the Illinois Valley, all residents should be at Level 1 (get ready) evacuation throughout the fire season.
A community meeting regarding the fire will be held at the Illinois Valley High School in Cave Junction on Sunday, September 3 at 6:00 p.m.
You can view an interactive fire evacuation map here: http://arcg.is/2vWQN2N
Updated Chetco Bar Fire information is available here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5385/