Chetco Bar Fire update

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – Crews fighting the Chetco Bar Fire expect increased fire behavior due to forecasted weather conditions Monday.
Higher than normal winds have the potential to carry embers up to nearly half-a-mile away from the fire, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshall.
Firefighters are installing sprinkler systems and clearing brush around structures in Oak Flats in western Josephine County north towards Agness.
Evacuations are still in effect for certain areas in Curry and Josephine Counties. Residents are encouraged to view the latest evacuation information via an interactive map at http://arcg.is/2vWQN2N
The Chetco Bar Fire was sparked by lightning in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness on July 12.
On the morning of September 4, the fire was estimated at 142,857 acres and 10% contained.
Updates on the fire can be found here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5385/