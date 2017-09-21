Chetco Bar Fire update

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – Following recent wet weather, the Chetco Bar Fire stands at 94% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Firefighters made good progress during the past week strengthening lines around the fire burning northeast of Brookings.
As of September 21, the fire was estimated to be 190,512 acres.
The fire was started by lightning on July 12 during a thunderstorm that passed over the Kalmiopsis Wilderness.
The fire eventually grew large enough to prompt evacuation orders for some residents in Curry and Josephine Counties.
However, the latest weather conditions combined with firefighting efforts allowed government officials to lift all evacuation notices around the fire.
Firefighters will continue to monitor and patrol the fire line with more rain and higher humidity levels expected over the next few days.