Chetco Bar Update: Additional resources arriving in Josephine County

Cave Junction, Ore.- Illinois Valley Fire District is working to plan a community meeting to discuss plans to keep the Chetco Bar Fire from growing toward towns in Josephine County.
According to a post on Illinois Valley Fire District’s Facebook page, Oregon Department of Forestry is continuing to gather new information on old fire lines from the massive Biscuit Fire, which burned in 2002. In addition to gathering intelligence, several resources have arrived in the Oaks Flats area to provide protection.
The fire district said it will continue to stay engaged with the fire on the east side of its fire lines and re-confirmed there is no imminent risk to the Illinois Valley.
Even though the fire is approximately 13 air miles from residential areas in Josephine County, Illinois Valley Fire District said all residents should be at a level 1 evacuation during the fire season.