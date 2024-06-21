Chi-Town Family Festival in Chiloquin

This weekend you can celebrate all things Chiloquin.

The Chi-Town Festival starts Friday, June 21, and there’s plenty to do with a farmer’s market, a bike rodeo, a kid’s obstacle course, and a silent auction. All proceeds from the auction benefit the Chiloquin Fire and Rescue Volunteer Association.

The festival began as a way to bring the community together after the pandemic.

Robert Cowie, organizer of the Chi-Town Festival said, “We kind of did it coming out of COVID. It was kind of a way to start to get the community back out and back together, but since then we just wanted to become an event that will be going on year after year in our north Klamath County.”

The festival takes place on Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Chiloquin Rodeo Event Grounds off of Highway 97.

