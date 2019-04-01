Chicago police union protests Jussie Smollett decision

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN/CNN) – Two groups protested in Chicago Monday in response to the Jussie Smollett case.
Chicago Police union members could be heard chanting “Foxx must go” in response to last week’s move to drop all 16 charges against the “Empire” actor. Kim Foxx is the state’s attorney for Cook County.
Reverend Jesse Jackson was there in support of Foxx.
Smollett was accused of staging a hate crime and filing a false police report.
Foxx’s office concluded there was not enough evidence to lead to a conviction.
In exchange for having his charges dropped, Smollett agreed to forfeit his $10,000 bail and complete community service.
Authorities said he still owes the city money for the high-profile investigation they conducted.
Foxx stepped away from the case in mid-February when Smollett shifted from victim to suspect.
She has defended her office’s decision to drop the charges but said in an op-ed published Friday in the Chicago Tribune that she welcomes an outside review.
Smollett has maintained that he has been “truthful and consistent” throughout the case.