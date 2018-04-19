Chick-fil-A applies for building permit in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Following months of speculation and rumor, it looks like Chick-fil-A may be coming to the Rogue Valley.
The fast-food restaurant applied for a building permit on April 19, 2018. That’s according to the City of Medford.
The application specifically lists the Northgate Shopping Centre as a potential location.
The application does not mean the restaurant is coming. It’s just the first of several steps it would need to take to break ground.
Chick-fil-A now has six months to submit a plan to the city for review then the city has three months to review it.
Last summer, rumors were swirling on social media a Chick-fil-A was coming to Medford. Amanda Hanna, manager of public relations for Chick-fil-A issued the following statement in response to KOBI-TV NBC5’s inquiry on Monday, June 12:
We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service. While we hope to serve the Medford community in the future, we do not currently have any locations to confirm.
Until a Medford location is finalized, local Chick-fil-A fans will have to be content with traveling over four hours to locations in Clackamas, Hillsboro, or Sacramento, California.