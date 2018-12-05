Chick-fil-A submits building plans in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Chick-fil-A is one step closer to building a restaurant in Medford.
The fast-food restaurant applied for a building permit on April 19, 2018, according to the City of Medford. Now, they’ve taken the next step and submitted plans for a Chick-fil-A in the Northgate Marketplace on Rossanley Drive.
The City of Medford said they’re reviewing the building plans. It appears any potential development would take place in late 2019.
The plans do not necessarily mean the restaurant is coming. It’s just one of several steps it would need to take to break ground.
A Chick-fil-A representative issued the following statement in response to KOBI-TV NBC5’s inquiry on Wednesday, December 5:
We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service. While we hope to serve the Medford community in the future, we do not currently have any locations to confirm.
Until a Medford location is finalized, local Chick-fil-A fans will have to be content with traveling over four hours to locations in Clackamas, Hillsboro, or Sacramento, California.