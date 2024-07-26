Chico man arrested after reportedly starting Park Fire with burning car

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. – A 42-year-old Chico man is in jail after reportedly starting California’s largest wildfire this season.

The Park Fire, burning in both Butte and Tehama counties, is estimated at 164,286 acres. It is at 0% containment, has forced thousands to evacuate and destroyed a total of 134 structures since sparking on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Butte County DA, Ronnie Dean Stout II was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of starting the fire.

The DA says witness saw an unknown male push a burning car into a culvert near the Alligator Hole in upper Bidwell Park Wednesday afternoon.

The car traveled 60 feet down into the embankment, spreading flames that ultimately sparked the Park Fire.

Officials say the man, later identified as Stout II, was then seen blending in with other citizens trying to get away from the fire.

After CAL FIRE arson investigators secured the area to look for evidence, the DA’s office and a local judge were able to assist with identifying Stout II and issuing an arrest warrant.

He is being held without bail until his arraignment on Monday.

Additionally Stout II has two strike felony convictions out of Butte and Kern counties which will be charged along with any arson-related charges.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.