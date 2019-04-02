Medford Police Chief retiring

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police Chief Randy Sparacino is retiring. The chief made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Sparacino was officially named MPD chief in March 2016 after serving as interim chief following the retirement of Chief Tim George.
At the time, he said the promotion was a dream come true. “I have started at the police department as a volunteer, and worked my way entirely up to the top so it’s an amazing journey,” he stated.
Chief Sparacino will retire in July.
The City of Medford will now go through the process of selecting a new chief. City Manager Brian Sjothun says internal candidates will be considered first.