Chihuahua befriends pigeon at N.Y. animal rehab facility

HILTON, N.Y. (WHEC) – A unique friendship has formed in Hilton, New York between a pigeon and a Chihuahua.
The adorable duo has now gained the attention of millions all over the world. It’s an unlikely pairing, but these two have a special bond.
Lundy, an 8-week-old Chihuahua, and Herman the pigeon have been having some fun being roommates at the Mia Foundation in Hilton for more than a month.
Gary and Sue Rogers run the non-profit that helps animals with special needs and birth defects.
Sue said Herman was brought in more than a year ago as a permanent resident, unable to fly most likely due to West Nile virus or a brain injury. Lundy arrived six weeks ago from North Carolina with special needs unable to walk.
Sue said, “Thursday night I took Herman out of his playpen to give him some time out and I put him in a dog bed and then I had to tend to Lundy. So I put Lundy in with him. They just looked really cute together so I took some pictures and posted them to Facebook and the next morning it was crazy.”
The post captured the hearts of millions around the world, going viral with more than 6 million views, 42,000 shares and nearly 19,000 comments and likes.
“Just from a simple picture of a pigeon and a puppy being shared, we’ve already brought in over $6000 in donations,” Sue said. “We had requests to share our videos from Mexico, Italy, the UK, Russia, China.”
It’s a lesson that no matter the species, or ability, true friendship can form at any moment.
“I think the world needs good stories and when you have two species that basically fall in love, it can only touch hearts,” Gary said.