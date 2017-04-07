Trial continues for Medford man accused of abusing baby

Medford, Ore. — Thursday was day three in the trial of a Medford man accused of physically abusing a baby.
28-year-old Petey Henthorne is accused of assaulting the baby boy back in 2015 and failing to seek immediate medical attention.
On March 6, the state showed a taped interview of a witness said to have been in the home the day the child was hurt.
Henthorne said the child’s injuries were the result of falling off a four foot tall bed–the state doesn’t believe the claim.
The baby’s injuries included bleeding in the brain, an adult human bite mark on the child’s face and 12 rib fractures.
Doctors say that’s inconsistent with a fall
The case could go to the jury as soon as Friday morning.