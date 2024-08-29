Child calls 911 to report mother’s reckless driving near Springfield

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – A Prineville woman is facing several charges after her 8-year-old child called 911 to report their mother’s reckless driving.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers learned that a blue Subaru, traveling eastbound on Beltline towards Springfield, was being driven recklessly and running a series of red lights.

The report came Monday around 8:30 p.m., from an 8-year-old child who was inside the car. The child also said their mother was looking for “water to drive into.”

Police later located and attempted to pull over the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Camie Sorensen. However, Sorensen sped off, weaving in and out of traffic southbound on Pioneer Parkway West.

She later made an abrupt stop in the middle of the Pioneer Parkway and Q Street intersection, during which officers were able to approach and arrest her.

The child was found safe in the back seat.