Child dies after being left inside vehicle

Nicole Engler

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A child died after being left unattended inside a vehicle in Roseburg, police said.

According to the Roseburg Police Department, on June 21 a 21-month-old girl was left alone inside a vehicle parked in a lot adjacent to Evergreen Urgent Care on Edenbower Boulevard.

Police were alerted to the situation at about 4:12 p.m., several hours after the girl was left. First responders arrived and took the girl to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s mother, identified by police as 38-year-old Roseburg resident Nicole Engler, was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter in the second degree.

According to the News-Review, Engler is a nurse practitioner at Evergreen Family Medicine.

Police released no further details about the ongoing investigation.

