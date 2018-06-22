Child dies after being left inside vehicle

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A child died after being left unattended inside a vehicle in Roseburg, police said.
According to the Roseburg Police Department, on June 21 a 21-month-old girl was left alone inside a vehicle parked in a lot adjacent to Evergreen Urgent Care on Edenbower Boulevard.
Police were alerted to the situation at about 4:12 p.m., several hours after the girl was left. First responders arrived and took the girl to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The girl’s mother, identified by police as 38-year-old Roseburg resident Nicole Engler, was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter in the second degree.
According to the News-Review, Engler is a nurse practitioner at Evergreen Family Medicine.
Police released no further details about the ongoing investigation.