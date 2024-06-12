Child exploitation search warrants served in Grants Pass, Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT & GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) served two search warrants at separate Southern Oregon residences Tuesday.

The first warrant was served to a home in the 100 block of Keystone Way in Eagle point just after 7 a.m. The investigation began after the suspect sent child exploitation imagery to an undercover police officer.

The second warrant was served to a converted school bus in the 6500 block of Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass, just near the border of Rogue River at 1:30 p.m. A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sparked the investigation and ultimately led to the search warrant.

Digital devices seized from both locations will be forensically examined for further evidence of child exploitation.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses and involved parties. However the initial investigation indicates the two cases are unrelated.

SOCET was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Point Police Department, Josephine County Parole & Probation, OSP, and investigators with the Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force.

