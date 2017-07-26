Home
Child points laser at Portland Police aircraft

Portland, Ore. – Police said they confiscated a laser pointer from a 12-year-old who aimed the device at a Portland Police Bureau aircraft.

PPB said the aircraft reported numerous laser strikes during a patrol on Monday just before midnight.

Officers responded to the area of Southeast 90th Place and Victor Lane and determined a child with a laser pointer was responsible for the strikes.

The officers informed the child and family about the dangers of pointing lasers at aircraft and seized the pointer.

Police said, “Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety concern for pilots and is a violation of law.”

FAA Administrator Babbitt said, “Shining a laser into the cockpit of an aircraft is not a joke. These lasers can temporarily blind a pilot and make it impossible to safely land the aircraft, jeopardizing the safety of the passengers and people on the ground.”

