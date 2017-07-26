Child points laser at Portland Police aircraft

Portland, Ore. – Police said they confiscated a laser pointer from a 12-year-old who aimed the device at a Portland Police Bureau aircraft.
PPB said the aircraft reported numerous laser strikes during a patrol on Monday just before midnight.
Officers responded to the area of Southeast 90th Place and Victor Lane and determined a child with a laser pointer was responsible for the strikes.
The officers informed the child and family about the dangers of pointing lasers at aircraft and seized the pointer.
Police said, “Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety concern for pilots and is a violation of law.”
FAA Administrator Babbitt said, “Shining a laser into the cockpit of an aircraft is not a joke. These lasers can temporarily blind a pilot and make it impossible to safely land the aircraft, jeopardizing the safety of the passengers and people on the ground.”