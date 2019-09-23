Child porn suspect arrested in Mt. Shasta

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – A northern California man was arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation.
The Mt. Shasta Police Department received a tip on September 13 regarding the uploading of child porn that was traced to an internet protocol address with the city of Mt. Shasta.
Investigators determined the uploading happened in an unmarked address in an alley behind a home in the 300 block of Russel Street.
On the morning of September 23, numerous law enforcement officers converged on the location and served a search warrant.
Mt. Shasta police said over 10,000 images of suspected child porn were identified and seized as evidence.
56-year-old Bradley Stilley of Mt. Shasta was arrested for possession of child pornography and for possessing more than 600 images of child pornography.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call police.