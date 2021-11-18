Child pornography case leads to Medford apartment complex

MEDFORD, Ore. – A law enforcement task force searched a local apartment complex in connection with a child pornography case.

Police said an investigation started by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children eventually led to a Medford apartment complex where numerous images of child pornography were uploaded to the internet.

On Wednesday morning, the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) served a search warrant at the complex, located in the 1600 block of Coker Butte Road.

The Southern Oregon High Crimes Task Force will forensically examine seized items to look for evidence of child exploitation.

Officers reportedly interviewed possible witnesses and involved parties. The investigation is ongoing.