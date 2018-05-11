Child reported missing in N. California

EUREKA, Calif. – Authorities in northern California are trying to track down a missing child and her father.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said 23-month-old Mira Ann Carter was reported missing by her mother on May 11, 2018.
Mira was last seen on May 2 at the Humboldt County Courthouse with her father, 34-year-old Gregory Donald Carter.
A court order granted Mira’s mother with full custody of the girl. Deputies believe Gregory Carter is concealing the location of Mira in order to avoid that order.
The two are believed to be traveling in a gray Subaru hatchback with plate number 5WW512.
HCSO describes Mira as a white female toddler with blonde hair and blue eyes. She’s about two feet tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds.
Gregory Carter is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He’s six feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds.
Anyone who sees Mira, Gregory or their vehicle is asked to call HCSO at 707-445-7251.