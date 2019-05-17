Child reported missing in northern California

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – Police in northern California are trying to find a missing child.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said on May 14, 4-year-old Ariana Bemis-Eib went on an overnight scheduled visit with her mother, 37-year-old Delisse Lalee Jones.
However, Jones failed to bring Ariana to daycare the next morning, a violation of the terms of visitation. Ariana was reported missing by her father on the evening of May 15.
A vehicle associated with Jones was found near where she was believed to reside in the Eureka area. But, so far, police have been unable to make contact with Jones.
Deputies said the case is being investigated as a “child custody concealment case,” as Jones does not have legal custody of Ariana.
Jones may be associated with a 1996 green Chevrolet pickup truck with California plate 7Z43180. Jones is described as a white woman, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 215 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Ariana is described as a white child, about 3 feet 6 inches tall, 50 pounds with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.
Anyone who sees Jones or Ariana is as asked call 911 immediately.