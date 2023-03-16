Child sex abuse suspect from Utah arrested in rural Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – A child sex abuse suspect from Utah was arrested in Southern Oregon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Joel Daniel Pedrizetti was wanted on four felony counts of child sex abuse that happened in Utah.

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force reportedly worked along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and found Pedrizetti Tuesday at a residence in rural Rogue River.

Pedrizetti is now in the Jackson County Jail awaiting extradition back to Utah.

