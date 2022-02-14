Child sexual abuse investigation in Klamath County ends in plea deal

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A man was sentenced on charges related to allegations of sexual abuse of a child in Klamath County.

Prosecutors said on February 11, 58-year-old Joseph Elmer Woods was sentenced to over 29 years in custody after he pleaded guilty to charges that were made during an investigation into the sexual abuse of a 9-year-old that wasn’t related to him.

Upon release, Woods will be subject to post-prison supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.

The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office said the mother of the victim participated in the settlement conference.

“The materials uncovered were particularly disturbing,” said District Attorney Eve Costello. “Law enforcement weathers exposure to such matters on a regular basis as they seek resolution for victims and their families. We appreciate their dedication always and thank them for it in this case particularly.”