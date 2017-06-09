Child taken by non-custodial parent in Eugene

Eugene, Ore. – Eugene police are looking for a child who was abducted by his non-custodial parent on Thursday.
According to the Eugene Police Department, 30-year-old Samantha Adona Meyer took her 18-month-old son without authorization during a supervised visit with the child.
Meyer may be driving a back 1995 Plymouth Voyager minivan that is completely filled with her property, license plate 375 AJM. She was last seen in the van traveling southbound from the area of 24th and Potter in Eugene.
She has no known address, but Meyer may be in the Junction City area.
Meyer is described by police as a black female, 5’4” tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has shoulder-length curly reddish-brown hair.
Police said the child is a black male, 24 inches tall with a red, round birth mark on his right eyelid. He was last seen wearing a blue, white and orange long-sleeved shirt with black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.