Children remain in custody as deadline passes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Thursday was the deadline for the Trump Administration at the border, with a federal judge requiring all families separated by the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy be reunited by the end of the day.
More than a thousand families are back together now, according to the Justice Department, with another 625 expected to be reunited “soon.”
However, on the day of a court-imposed deadline for them to be returned to their families, there are still more than 900 kids with no clear path back to their parents, partly because more than 450 parents have already been deported.
Government lawyers say they have been unable locate some parents released in the U.S. and that 130 of those deported have voluntarily left their children behind.
Although, legal representatives for many of those families say they were either confused or thought they were turning custody over to relatives in America.
“First, it’s in a different language that they don’t speak and even after that there is an immigration court proceeding, there is a criminal proceeding they are being subjected to because of zero tolerance,” said Efren Olivares of the Texas Civil Rights Project.
The American Civil Liberties Union is now asking a judge to give families still here a little more time to deal with the legal issues they face.
