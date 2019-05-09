Children’s Advocacy Center therapy dog passes away

MEDFORD, Ore. – A beloved therapist of sorts at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson County has passed away.
NBC5 News first introduced you to Jack back in 2016.
The lovable Labradoodle was a therapy dog at the CAC for several years.
He started working alongside his mom and licensed therapist Toni Richmond at just two months old.
When kids would come in to meet with Toni, they would often sit with Jack and whisper in his ear what it was they wanted to talk about.
Jack passed away Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer, the CAC said.
CAC Exectuive Director Tammi Pitzen provided the following statement about Jack:
“Fred Rogers talked about his mother telling him: ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,’ when he would hear about scary things. At the Children’s Advocacy Center we are working with children who have been through or witnessed scary things. Sometimes these helpers have four legs. We are sadden[ed] beyond words to learn today that one of the CAC helpers has passed away. Jack Richmond was a therapy dog who worked alongside his mom, Toni Richmond, helping children recover from tragic and traumatic events. Jack like any good therapist provided comfort to hundreds and hundreds of children in the Rogue Valley. His legacy of kindness, compassion, and love will live on through those with whom he worked, the children we serve and his coworkers alike.”