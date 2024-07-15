Children’s Festival delights young readers up in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Children’s Festival continues on into Monday in Jacksonville up on Britt Hill

The 58th annual Children’s Festival kicked off Saturday.

The 3-day long event features over 30 arts and crafts booths; from mother goose for the little ones, to carpentry for the older kids.

This year’s theme is “Read, Rejoice, and Remember” in honor of Pat Blair, the mind behind the festival’s mascot… Fred.

Organizer’s say the long-running event celebrates reading and promotes child literacy.

“I think that it helps people remember that books are important,” said co-director Julie Hagstrom. “That reading is important, and that there’s a whole world of adventure out there.”

Especially now, with so many screens available, a way for kids to connect with a book is super important.

The festival ran Saturday and Sunday until 8:30 p.m. and will be open Monday morning from 9:30 until 1 p.m.

Admission is $4 per person.

The Children’s Festival is put on by the Storytelling Guild, who works all year long to promote early literacy through programs and activities.

