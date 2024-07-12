Children’s Festival returns to Britt Gardens this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Children’s Festival takes over the Britt Hill this weekend.

The festival runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, festival-goers can enjoy activities from 9:30 in the morning until 1 p.m.

The annual event is put on by the Storytelling Guild which aims to bring out the creativity in kids.

According to the festival’s Co-Director, Julie Hagstrom, says there will be a huge array of booths this year.

“Clay, face painting, carpentry, leather work, it has a whole science booth, it also has stage performances,” Hagstrom said. “I can remember the first time I went; I took my grandkids.”

The troller will also be running in Jacksonville to serve as a free shuttle up and down Britt Hill.

