Children’s miracle network campaign at Costco

MEDFORD, Ore. – The 2023 Costco Children’s Miracle Network Campaign is off to a great start.

Its already raised more than $50,000 and sold tons of stuffed animals.

Miles The Brave is being honored as Asante Foundation’s CMN champion this year with a special stuffed toy, Petunia The Pig.

This campaign is to inspire customers and employees with the same spirit of giving miles had.

Young Miles an 11-year-old boy who raised thousands of dollars for Asante lost his battle with cancer last year.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.