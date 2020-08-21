Children’s museum receives huge donation from state

MEDFORD, Ore.– A Medford children’s museum is receiving an extremely timely $2,000,000 from the state.
Kid Time announced today it’s receiving the donation to expand learning opportunities.
The museum says it comes from the legislatures student success act.
Director Sunny Spicer says it has major plans for how it will use the funds.
“We’re partnering with the Medford school district to be able to add classrooms right now. So this money will be going into play immediately. We’re outfitting classrooms in a way that we wouldn’t be able to do.”
Kids Time has been serving the community for 15 years.
It says it’s seen up to 100,000 visitors a year.
It moved to Alba Park’s Carnegie Building this summer, and is going through construction.
It hasn’t set a reopening date.
