Chiloquin area man dead, neighbor charged with murder

Klamath County, Ore. – A Chiloquin area man is dead, and a neighbor has been charged with his murder.
The shooting happened shortly before 9 Saturday night at a home in the Agency Lake area just west of Chiloquin.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Sky Lakes Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello says 68 year old victim David Stringer died as the result of a shooting.
Costello adds that statements from witnesses led to the arrest of 44 year old neighbor Garry Ussing by Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies. “We do have a suspect in custody, and we will be filing charges with the grand jury on Tuesday.”
A forensics team with the Oregon State Police was processing the crime scene Sunday morning.
The investigation is continuing, and little information is being released at this time.
“Basically, all we can tell you at this point is that it is currently under investigation.” Notes Costello. “And other than the press release that Sheriff Kaber and I released early hours this morning, that’s about all we can say.”
The Klamath County Major Crime Team has been activated to investigate what may have led to the shooting.
Suspect Gary Ussing is being held at the Klamath County Jail on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary, and criminal mischief.