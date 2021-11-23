Chiloquin driver killed after crashing into a cow

November 23, 2021
November 23, 2021

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A driver was killed after his vehicle collided with a cow in Klamath County.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said at about 12:40 a.m. on Friday, November 19, there was a report of a crash in the area of Modoc Point Road and Toqua Road near Chiloquin.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a small passenger vehicle that had crashed into a cow that was on the road.

According to KCSO, the driver of the vehicle did not survive. He was identified as 57-year-old David Eugene Pelton of Chiloquin.

Deputies said the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was released by the sheriff’s office.

