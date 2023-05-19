Chiloquin issues emergency water curtailment advisory

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – The city of Chiloquin issued an urgent warning about its water supply.

Community leaders said the city is experiencing major electrical problems at the city well house.

“All water use must be limited to urgent human consumption only,” the city said. “When the tank is empty, no more water.”

City officials said an electrician is on the way to fix the problem as soon as possible.

For updates, visit http://www.cityofchiloquin.org or call 541-783-2717.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.