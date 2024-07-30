Chiloquin man dies after motorcycle crashes into signpost

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A 62-year-old Chiloquin man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a signpost just south of Fort Klamath Monday afternoon.

According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, just after 1 p.m. Michael Wayne Newman was traveling on Seven-Mile Road when he entered the gravel shoulder while negotiating a curve.

He then crashed into a wooden signpost and was thrown off the bike.

Police say during the investigation, they learned that Newman had just purchased the motorcycle and was returning home to Chiloquin when the crash occurred.

Upon arrival, first responders determined that he had died from his injuries.

