China addresses U.S. trade talks

BEIJING, China (NBC) – China said it will fight to the end if the United States decides to escalate trade tensions with tariffs. That comes from its commerce ministry at a press conference in Beijing Thursday afternoon.
President Trump has reiterated his threat to levy additional tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods.
Spokesperson Gao Feng said U.S. pressure designed to make China buckle “will only backfire.”
Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have risen sharply since talks aimed at ending a festering trade war broke down in early May.
While President Trump Thursday morning said talks with China were ongoing, no face-to-face meetings have been held since May 10, the day he sharply increased tariffs on a $200 billion list of Chinese goods to 25%, prompting Beijing to retaliate.
Last week, China said it was drafting a list of “unreliable entities” that have harmed Chinese firms’ interests.
When asked Thursday for details including whether or not this list would predominantly be made up of American companies, Gao said the list did not target specific industries, companies, organizations or individuals and details would be disclosed soon.