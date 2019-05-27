China addresses US trade dispute

BEIJING, China (NBC) – China’s foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday that “any differences” between the US and China should be resolved through quote “friendly consultations.”
The spokesman made the comments after President Donald Trump said America was not ready to make a trade deal with China, but he’s leaving the possibility that the two nations could strike an agreement someday.
He also spoke about the US and Taiwan.
He said China firmly opposes official exchanges in any form between the US government and Taiwan “on any pretext.”
President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet during a world leaders’ summit next month in Osaka, Japan.